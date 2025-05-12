Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 14,989 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 14,989 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $4,121,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,055,850. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Carvana Trading Up 4.2%
CVNA stock traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $293.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.99 and a beta of 3.61.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.59.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
