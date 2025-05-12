Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) COO Benjamin E. Huston Sells 14,989 Shares

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) COO Benjamin E. Huston sold 14,989 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $4,121,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,055,850. The trade was a 9.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Carvana Trading Up 4.2%

CVNA stock traded up $11.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $279.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,087,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,919,104. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. Carvana Co. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $293.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.40. The stock has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.99 and a beta of 3.61.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.76. Carvana had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 253.7% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 69.1% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 326,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse Des Depots ET Consignations purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Carvana from $340.00 to $275.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Carvana in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Carvana from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Carvana from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.59.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carvana

About Carvana

(Get Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.