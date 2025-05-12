Louis T. Petrillo Sells 16,650 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.53, for a total value of $1,573,924.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,236,374.19. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $82.49 and a twelve month high of $116.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

