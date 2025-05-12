MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX) Issues Earnings Results

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13, Zacks reports.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 4.4%

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.18. 345,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,501. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200 day moving average is $45.02. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.42 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MLTX shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.