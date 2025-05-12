First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.71), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

First Guaranty Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

About First Guaranty Bancshares

In other news, Director Edgar R. Smith III purchased 98,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $833,956.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 98,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,956.20. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce Mcanally bought 24,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $208,489.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 145,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,256.33. This represents a 20.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 123,175 shares of company stock worth $1,043,292 over the last three months. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

