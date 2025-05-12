First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.71 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.71), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $56.82 million for the quarter. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.62%.
Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,985. The company has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.43. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.
