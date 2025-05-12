Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Issues Earnings Results

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%.

Ambac Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMBC traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.32. 1,036,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,855. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $6.33 and a 1-year high of $18.40. The company has a market capitalization of $425.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

