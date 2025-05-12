Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Clipper Realty had a negative return on equity of 85.95% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

Clipper Realty Trading Up 3.5%

NYSE CLPR traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $4.15. 165,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,871. The company has a market capitalization of $67.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.50. Clipper Realty has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $7.12.

Clipper Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. Clipper Realty’s payout ratio is currently -152.00%.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates, and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

