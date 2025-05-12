Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 296026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.