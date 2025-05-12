Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Posted by on May 12th, 2025

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIEGet Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.02 and last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 296026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.92.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSIE. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.