SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 683,336 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 171% from the previous session’s volume of 252,278 shares.The stock last traded at $98.27 and had previously closed at $97.07.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,528,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,951,000 after buying an additional 567,560 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,159,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,311,000 after acquiring an additional 290,370 shares during the period. Christian Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,967,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,561,000. Finally, Frederick Financial Consultants LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 455.1% in the 1st quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 89,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,869,000 after purchasing an additional 73,358 shares during the period.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

