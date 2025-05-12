Talon Metals (TSE:TLO) Shares Up 42.9% – Still a Buy?

Talon Metals Corp. (TSE:TLO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 42.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 4,771,663 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 846% from the average session volume of 504,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

TLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Talon Metals from C$0.50 to C$0.45 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Talon Metals from C$0.25 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$126.19 million, a PE ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 1.13.

Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. It owns an 18.45% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-PGE project located in Minnesota, the United States; and a 100% interest in the Trairão iron project located in Brazil. The company is headquartered in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

