Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure (LON:CORD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.20 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 82.60 ($1.10), with a volume of 712880 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82 ($1.09).

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 141.92. The company has a market cap of £636.63 million, a PE ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 86.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Marten Pieters bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 86 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £10,750 ($14,283.82). Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Cordiant Digital Infrastructure

Cordiant Digital Infrastructure Limited primarily invests in the core infrastructure of the digital economy – data centres, fibre-optic networks and telecommunication and broadcast towers – in Europe and North America. Further details about the Company can be found on its website at www.cordiantdigitaltrust.com.

The Company is a sector-focused specialist owner and operator of Digital Infrastructure, listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker CORD.

