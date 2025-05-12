Stellar AfricaGold (CVE:SPX) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Stellar AfricaGold Inc. (CVE:SPX – Get Free Report) dropped 16.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 416,638 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 325% from the average daily volume of 98,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Stellar AfricaGold Trading Down 16.7%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

About Stellar AfricaGold

Stellar AfricaGold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada, Republic of Mali, and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Stellar AfricaGold Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

