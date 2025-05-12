ITM Power (LON:ITM) Trading Up 19.7% – Here’s Why

ITM Power Plc (LON:ITM – Get Free Report) was up 19.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 42.85 ($0.57) and last traded at GBX 42.85 ($0.57). Approximately 10,742,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 3,907,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35.80 ($0.48).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.78) target price on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a current ratio of 4.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 33.41. The company has a market cap of £267.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 2.03.

In other news, insider Amy Grey purchased 102,455 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £29,711.95 ($39,479.07). Insiders have bought a total of 103,937 shares of company stock worth $3,016,249 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

ITM Power was founded in 2000, and ITM Power PLC was admitted to the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market in 2004.

Headquartered in Sheffield, England, ITM Power designs and manufactures electrolysers based on proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology to produce green hydrogen, the only net zero energy gas, using renewable electricity and water.

