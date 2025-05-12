Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Sparton Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$2.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.
Sparton Resources Company Profile
Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.
