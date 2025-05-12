SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:TIPX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 1,213,817 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 324% from the previous session’s volume of 286,337 shares.The stock last traded at $18.90 and had previously closed at $19.00.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day moving average of $18.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIPX. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,158,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,240,000 after purchasing an additional 132,255 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 214,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 40,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 7,209 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 927.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-10 Year TIPS ETF (TIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of 1-10 years US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS). TIPX was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

