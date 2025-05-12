Sienna Resources (CVE:SIE) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Sienna Resources Inc. (CVE:SIE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 169000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sienna Resources Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.47.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It primarily explores for platinum, palladium, and lithium deposits. The company was formerly known as Habanero Resources Inc and changed its name to Sienna Resources Inc in January 2014.

