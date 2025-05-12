Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Lument Finance Trust had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 18.19%.

Shares of NYSE:LFT traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.63. 85,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,557. The stock has a market cap of $137.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.29, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. Lument Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $2.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.43%.

Separately, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lument Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate CRE mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

