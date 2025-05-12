Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Issues Earnings Results

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.11, Zacks reports.

Shares of XENE stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,185,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,206. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.74 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -12.71 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.28.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.22.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a neuroscience-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN1101, a novel and potent Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

