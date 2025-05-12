Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.87% and a negative return on equity of 264.16%.

Sangamo Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGMO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,576,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,622,203. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market cap of $171.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.36.

Get Sangamo Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SGMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage genomic medicine company, focuses on translating science into medicines that transform the lives of patients and families afflicted with serious diseases in the United States. The company's clinical-stage product candidates are ST-920, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of Fabry disease; TX200, a chimeric antigen receptor engineered regulatory T cell (CAR-Treg) therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for the prevention of immune-mediated rejection in HLA-A2 mismatched kidney transplantation; SB-525, a gene therapy product candidate, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of moderately severe to severe hemophilia A; BIVV003, a zinc finger nuclease gene-edited cell therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 PRECIZN-1 clinical study for the treatment of sickle cell disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sangamo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.