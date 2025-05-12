Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.53), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:BHVN traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $20.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,904. Biohaven has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $55.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $69.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair upgraded shares of Biohaven to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Biohaven from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John W. Childs acquired 32,700 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.47 per share, for a total transaction of $996,369.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,320,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,707,798.37. This trade represents a 1.43% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.