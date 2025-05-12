Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for MSA Safety (MSA)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for MSA Safety (NYSE: MSA):

5/10/2025 – MSA Safety was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/5/2025 – MSA Safety was given a new $166.00 price target on by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

5/5/2025 – MSA Safety had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $188.00 to $183.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/2/2025 – MSA Safety was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/1/2025 – MSA Safety had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $200.00.

4/15/2025 – MSA Safety had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $161.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

MSA Safety Price Performance

Shares of MSA Safety stock traded up $4.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.79. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 12-month low of $127.86 and a 12-month high of $200.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.85. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Get MSA Safety Incorporated alerts:

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.76%. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSA Safety Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at MSA Safety

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

In other news, CAO Jonathan D. Buck sold 717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $114,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at $584,007. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MSA Safety

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 23,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in MSA Safety by 39.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products and technology solutions that protect people and facility infrastructures in the fire service, energy, utility, construction, and industrial manufacturing applications, as well as heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration industries worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.