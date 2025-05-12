Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Updates Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.250-1.650 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.2 billion.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.8%

BCO traded up $1.65 on Monday, reaching $94.21. 446,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,122. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.06. Brink’s has a 52-week low of $80.21 and a 52-week high of $115.91. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 71.46%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brink’s will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

