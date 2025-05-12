Barclays Cuts Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target to $61.00

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LW. StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.91.

Lamb Weston stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,986,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,647,196. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.38. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LW. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth $423,270,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $96,736,000. JANA Partners Management LP increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JANA Partners Management LP now owns 7,131,339 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $476,587,000 after buying an additional 1,302,585 shares in the last quarter. Continental Grain Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,786,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Lamb Weston by 324.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,126,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,068,000 after purchasing an additional 861,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

