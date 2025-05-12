Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13), Zacks reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. Power Integrations updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Power Integrations Price Performance

NASDAQ POWI traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $59.01. 1,039,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,393. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.58. Power Integrations has a one year low of $40.78 and a one year high of $79.13.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 147.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 10,393 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $686,769.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,295 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,093.60. This trade represents a 18.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $98,166.81. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,397.73. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,954 shares of company stock worth $1,328,862. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

