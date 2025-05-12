Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Power Integrations updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.
Power Integrations Stock Up 9.1%
Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $59.01 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.55. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $79.13.
Power Integrations Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on POWI. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.83.
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.
