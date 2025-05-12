VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at Barclays

VF (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Barclays from $34.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.53% from the company’s previous close.

VFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on VF from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on VF from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on VF from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of VF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.65.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $1.17 on Monday, hitting $14.45. 11,333,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,908,127. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.48. The company has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.14, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.68. VF has a 52 week low of $9.41 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,431 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of VF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after acquiring an additional 211,440 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

