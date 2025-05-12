Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Vinci Partners Investments had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 37.79%.

Vinci Partners Investments Stock Down 0.1%

NASDAQ VINP traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.08. 67,156 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,761. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Vinci Partners Investments has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $542.09 million, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Vinci Partners Investments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

