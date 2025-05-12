ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $295.0 million-$298.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $293.0 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.960-0.98 EPS.
ZI has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.19.
ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.08). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
