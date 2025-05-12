Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Announces Earnings Results

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08), Zacks reports. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 81.13%. Maravai LifeSciences updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.12. 3,070,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,335,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.74 and a quick ratio of 9.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.19. The firm has a market cap of $539.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 0.19. Maravai LifeSciences has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MRVI. Robert W. Baird downgraded Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $5.00 price target on Maravai LifeSciences in a report on Friday, March 21st. Baird R W cut Maravai LifeSciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Maravai LifeSciences Company Profile

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company’s products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

