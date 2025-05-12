Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.03, Zacks reports.
Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 0.8%
RBOT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,914. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $19.00.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.
Vicarious Surgical Company Profile
Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.
