Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($2.58) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Vicarious Surgical Trading Up 0.8%

RBOT traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,914. The stock has a market cap of $51.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Vicarious Surgical has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $19.00.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Vicarious Surgical from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.