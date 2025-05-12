Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $23.92.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.