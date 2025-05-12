Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) to Issue $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3406 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.
Arch Capital Group Trading Down 0.0%
Shares of NASDAQ ACGLO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 19,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.68. Arch Capital Group has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $23.92.
About Arch Capital Group
