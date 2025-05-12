Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%.

Acadia Healthcare Trading Up 8.4%

ACHC stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,709. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Acadia Healthcare has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $82.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on ACHC shares. Barclays downgraded Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $50.00 to $44.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

