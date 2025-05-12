Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $770.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.90 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Acadia Healthcare updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.500-2.800 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $25.84 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $82.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day moving average of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ACHC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

