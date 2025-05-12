Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ARDC)

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Price Performance
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.04. The stock had a trading volume of 70,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,272. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $15.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile
