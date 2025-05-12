Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Zacks reports. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%.

Fuel Tech Stock Performance

Shares of FTEK stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.96. 55,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,726. Fuel Tech has a one year low of $0.87 and a one year high of $1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.85 and a beta of 4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTEK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Thursday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Fuel Tech

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology segments. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

