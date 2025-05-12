Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) to Issue Jun 25 Dividend of $0.27

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) announced a jun 25 dividend on Monday, May 12th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2685 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, June 13th.

Realty Income has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 213.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

O stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $55.94. 8,765,784 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,201,030. The stock has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Realty Income has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.88.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Realty Income stock. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on O. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.85.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

