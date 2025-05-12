iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 405,159 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 203,354 shares.The stock last traded at $40.55 and had previously closed at $41.38.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGOV. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 76.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

About iShares International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

