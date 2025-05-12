NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.76 and last traded at $28.73, with a volume of 59091 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.52.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a market cap of $992.78 million, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,170,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,740,000 after buying an additional 1,264,805 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF in the first quarter valued at $9,108,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 329.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 369,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 283,894 shares during the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the fourth quarter worth $4,700,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,556,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,668,000 after buying an additional 144,246 shares during the period.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

