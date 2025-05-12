Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.14 and last traded at $31.08, with a volume of 189521 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.83.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.21.

Get Franklin FTSE Japan ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 386.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 274,974 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 18,084 shares during the last quarter.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin FTSE Japan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.