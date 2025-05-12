Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 83380 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.83 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.31.

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of magnetic resonance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Nanalysis, RS2D, K'Prime, and Corporate. It offers nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers; software module packages; cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and services for its NMR technologies.

