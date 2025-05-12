Tinka Resources (CVE:TK) Stock Price Up 14.3% – Should You Buy?

Tinka Resources Limited (CVE:TK – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 191,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 549,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Tinka Resources Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.74 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider L.P.) Sentient Executive Gp Iv Limited (For The General Partner Of Sentient Global Resources Fund Iv sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.07, for a total transaction of C$32,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 71,689,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,352,710 in the last quarter. 39.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tinka Resources Company Profile

Tinka Resources Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metals mineral properties in Peru. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, tin, gold, and copper deposits. The company’s flagship project comprises the 100% interests in the Ayawilca project that consists of 59 granted mining concessions covering an area of approximately 16,548 hectares located in the Department of Pasco, Central Peru.

