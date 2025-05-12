Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 84049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$110.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.
Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.
