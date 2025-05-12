Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.47 and last traded at C$3.31, with a volume of 84049 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.

Geodrill Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of C$110.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.86.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). Geodrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 5.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Geodrill Limited will post 0.3108935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Geodrill Company Profile

In related news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.01, for a total transaction of C$32,764.31. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,000 shares of company stock worth $556,355. 41.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Geodrill Ltd is an exploration drilling company. It mainly operates a fleet of multi-purpose, core, air-core, and grade control drill rigs. The company provides reverse circulation, diamond core, air-core, grade control, geo-tech, and water bore drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies.

