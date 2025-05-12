Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust (LON:AWEM) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 128 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 126.82 ($1.69), with a volume of 84755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 120.69 ($1.60).

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 118.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 120.55.

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Company Profile

Ashoka WhiteOak Emerging Markets Trust plc is a new UK investment trust seeking to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in quoted securities that provide exposure to global Emerging Markets.

