Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Harmony Energy Income Trust Plc (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.28), with a volume of 618188 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 96.20 ($1.28).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 85.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £217.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.20.

Harmony Energy Income Trust (LON:HEIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported GBX (25) (($0.33)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Harmony Energy Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 106.46%.

The Harmony Energy Income Trust (‘HEIT’) is a “pure play” battery energy storage systems (BESS) owner and operator with an exclusive focus on 2-hour duration BESS in GB. It was launched on the London Stock Exchange in November 2021. It currently holds 494.4MW / 988.8 MWh of BESS projects spread across Great Britain.

