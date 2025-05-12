Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Zoetis stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Zoetis Price Performance

ZTS stock traded up $2.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $161.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,453,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,815. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.27 and a 200 day moving average of $165.95. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ZTS

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoetis news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total transaction of $201,029.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,244.30. This represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. The trade was a 2.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,862 shares of company stock worth $312,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,377,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,497,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Zoetis by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,834,000 after buying an additional 279,092 shares during the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 1,076.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 97,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,869,000 after buying an additional 89,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Zoetis by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Zoetis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

