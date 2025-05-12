Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells Off Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vistra stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VST traded up $10.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $145.87. 8,342,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573,052. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.41. The company has a market cap of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.77%.

VST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vistra news, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $409,087,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Vistra by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,260,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,116,000 after buying an additional 2,433,732 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $286,414,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $237,441,000. Finally, Appaloosa LP lifted its position in Vistra by 112.5% during the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after buying an additional 1,429,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

