Robotics Stocks To Follow Today – May 12th

NVIDIA, Zebra Technologies, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture or deploy robotic systems and related automation technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to the growth potential of industries such as manufacturing automation, logistics, healthcare robotics and AI-driven machinery. As a category, they can range from pure-play robotics firms to larger industrial or technology companies with significant automation divisions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $5.47 during trading on Monday, hitting $122.12. The company had a trading volume of 170,380,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,860,729. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.19.

Zebra Technologies (ZBRA)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Shares of ZBRA stock traded up $31.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $298.39. 1,265,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,906. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $258.33 and a 200 day moving average of $338.57. The company has a market cap of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $205.73 and a 52-week high of $427.76.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Shares of TER traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.50. 2,397,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,585,004. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $65.77 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70.

