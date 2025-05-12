Rep. Jefferson Shreve Purchases Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Texas Instruments stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $15.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $187.28. The stock had a trading volume of 16,207,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,267,464. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.95 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $874,000. Fiduciary Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Taylor Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 261,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,992,000 after acquiring an additional 32,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 6,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.62, for a total transaction of $1,234,955.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,353.92. The trade was a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.68, for a total transaction of $19,659,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $82,914,158.52. This trade represents a 19.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,065 shares of company stock worth $59,734,685 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.