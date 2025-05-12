Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $50,001 and $100,000 in Cintas stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cintas alerts:

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Cintas Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Cintas stock traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $216.99. 1,913,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,702,312. The company has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a PE ratio of 52.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $202.92 and a 200-day moving average of $204.37. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $228.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Cintas Announces Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.84 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTAS. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cintas

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. The trade was a 23.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. The trade was a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Email editor@ballotpedia.org to notify us of updates to this biography.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.