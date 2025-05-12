AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Acquired Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in AppLovin stock on April 7th.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

AppLovin Trading Up 5.9%

Shares of AppLovin stock traded up $19.36 on Monday, reaching $347.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,808,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,004,187. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $312.65. The firm has a market cap of $118.27 billion, a PE ratio of 76.63, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. AppLovin Co. has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

AppLovin ( NASDAQ:APP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.22. AppLovin had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 188.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 45,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.21, for a total transaction of $18,999,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,914,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,527,667.32. This trade represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herald Y. Chen sold 200,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.65, for a total transaction of $64,930,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,675,501.85. This trade represents a 24.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 306,900 shares of company stock valued at $106,401,841 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on APP. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 target price on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of AppLovin from $460.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $386.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a $436.00 price target on shares of AppLovin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $433.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 92.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 318,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,643,000 after acquiring an additional 153,248 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AppLovin by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 138,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,901,000 after buying an additional 50,928 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in AppLovin by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in AppLovin by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,730,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

