Rep. Jefferson Shreve Buys Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently bought shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH). In a filing disclosed on May 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $15,001 and $50,000 in Match Group stock on April 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) on 4/17/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/17/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) on 4/17/2025.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.40. The company had a trading volume of 7,380,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,457. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $38.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.04.

Match Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered Match Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on Match Group from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Match Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Match Group news, CEO Spencer M. Rascoff bought 70,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $1,988,324.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 137,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,257.90. This trade represents a 106.45% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Gary Swidler sold 242,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total transaction of $7,958,987.74. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,690 shares in the company, valued at $55,533.40. This represents a 99.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Match Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Match Group by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,884 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,475,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,818,000 after acquiring an additional 939,078 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Match Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,390,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,733,000 after acquiring an additional 866,026 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 478,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,665,000 after acquiring an additional 8,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Match Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,667,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,267,000 after acquiring an additional 69,947 shares during the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

